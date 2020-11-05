Kenneth Pahaham
Kenneth Pahaham, 71, of Stamford CT, passed away on October 25, 2020 in Stamford Hospital, Stamford, CT. Kenneth Pahaham was born in Stamford CT to Amanda Ramsey and Wilbur Pahaham I on April 19, 1949. He went to school at Stamford, CT. He worked in the service industry and was involved with the special needs community. He was independent, self-determined, imaginative, funny and respectful. He loved his friends and family, trains, and wrestling. He brought out the best in those that encountered him always chose to spread joy. Kenneth Pahaham was preceded in death by his mother Amanda Pahaham, father Wilbur Pahaham I, his sisters Mary Davis-Pahaham and Delores Miller-Pahaham and his niece Patricia Marlene Amiker-Pahaham.Kenneth Pahaham is survived by his sister Ella L Redd and his brother Wilbur Pahaham II.Ca
lling Hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury where a memorial service will be held at 12:30 live streamed on the Green Funeral Home Facebook page. The Pahaham Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of Kenneth's caregivers who have supported him over the years.