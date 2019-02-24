Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Kent Community House
93 North Main Street
Kent, CT
Kenneth W. Barr
Kenneth W. Barr, 71, of Glover VT, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at his home with his family on February 19, 2019. He was born on February 4, 1948 in Greenwich, CT to Donald Barr and Beatrice Bansemer Barr.
Ken attended Cos Cob Elementary, Booth Free School and Washington High School. He was very athletic: playing basketball, baseball and soccer throughout his life, even attending Ithaca College on a Soccer scholarship. Ken worked, until retirement, in distribution at Kimberly Clark in New Milford, CT. He was a sports enthusiast, avid outdoorsman and animal lover. Ken felt most at home in the Vermont wilderness spending his time camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends.
He is survived by his children: Ina Barr of Warren, CT; Lara Barr of Kent, CT; Ty Barr and his wife Jess Barr of New Preston, CT; his grandchildren: Hunter, Carter, Ryder, Skylar, Eliza and Eveyln; his sister Sandra (Barr) Grossenbacher of Phoenix, AZ; his Ex-wife Ina Barr-Jalbert; his beloved dog Teagan and his many close friends and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at The Kent Community House, 93 North Main Street, Kent, CT, on March 2, 1-3 p.m.
If you'd like to donate, the family suggests contributions be made in his name to Wildlife-Line Inc, 2 Barlow Farm Rd, Sherman, CT 06784.
Published in News Times on Feb. 24, 2019
