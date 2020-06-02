Kevin Cann
Kevin James Cann
Kevin James Cann, 59, of Danbury passed away peacefully Sunday morning May 17th, 2020 at Danbury hospital with his niece.
He was Born December 30th, 1961 in Danbury, Connecticut the son of the late Charlton and Marie Cann, the youngest of 8 siblings.
We were all blessed to have him in our lives as he brought such joy and touched everyone he met. He had a great love, and protection of his family and his extended family at Ability Beyond, and we all cherished every moment shared with him.
His favorite team was the Dallas cowboys. He loved watching wrestling with his roommate Chad. To watch him at bowling was a treat all by itself. His love of dancing is legendary, second only to his love of the movies Footloose and Dirty Dancing.
He is survived by his sister Betty and her husband Judd of Pennsylvania, his brother Charles and his wife Linda from Arizona, his brother Ronald and his wife Cynthia,and his sister Susan from South Carolina. He was predeceased by his brothers Raymond and Charlton.
Kevin is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Kevin left behind an extended family from Abilty Beyond.
In lieu of flowers the family would like you to find it in your hearts to Donate to Ability Beyond Disability for there Extraordinary work.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
