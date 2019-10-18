|
|
Kevin F. Fitzgerald
Kevin Fitzgerald, Sr., loving family man, proud New Yorker, aspiring golf pro and resident life of the party, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at age 65.
Born on December 6, 1953 and raised on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Kevin has lived in Newtown for 31 years with his family, who loved and laughed with him until the very end. Kevin is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen (Kate) DeWitt, of Newtown; son Kevin, Jr. and his girlfriend Katie, of Shelton; daughter Kelley and son-in-law Raymond Girnys, of Newtown; daughter Kara (Moey), of Washington, DC; and most enthusiastically, granddaughter Grace Mae Girnys and grandson Olliver James Girnys, of Newtown. Additionally, Kevin is survived by his sister Anne Marie and brother-in-law Bob McGoldrick, and their family of New York City; brother Michael and sister-in-law Regina, and their family, of New York City; and countless in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, teammates and golf buddies.
Kevin's larger-than-life personality centered around family and friends, as well as the daily goal of making others smile. As a young man, this could be seen by his loyalty to his Stuy-town friends, his fiercely Irish family and his basketball teammates. Kevin followed his shot all the way to the college courts and was proud of his athletic tenure at both Columbia and the College of Saint Francis.
His life changed one day when he found himself making a bar bet with lifelong friend, Timmy, and asking a certain girl for her number. He got her number and four years later they wed and began their 38-year marriage. Kevin and Kate raised three children, and coached dozens more on and off the basketball court. Coach Fitz led his teams at St. Rose and St. Mary to multiple championships and lifelong lessons.
Kevin's day job was as a reinsurance executive, but his real passion was building a life with Kate and their children. In his later years, Kevin's true joy came when he earned the title "Pop Pop" and welcomed Gracie and Ollie into his daily life. Kevin, a die-hard Yankees fan who never used his inside voice, could often be found catching the game at Fusion 25, Newtown Country Club or his new favorite, Nostranos. Wherever Kevin went, he became someone's new best friend. He cherished those friendships and inside jokes dearly.
It is in the hearts of those friends, and of his large family, that he will live long beyond his short time on earth.
The Fitzgerald family invites you to honor Kevin at a wake that will be held at Honan Funeral Home in Newtown, CT on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary Church in Bethel, CT, said by family friend Father Corey Piccinino. The family asks everyone to wear something orange to honor Kevin's favorite color and bright outlook on life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the St. Baldrick's Foundation or the .
Published in News Times on Oct. 19, 2019