Kevin Hewins
1955 - 2020
Kevin Hewins
Kevin J. Hewins, 65, of New Milford, CT, beloved husband of Jacqueline Morse, died unexpectedly at Yale New haven Hospital on October 10, 2020. He was born on June 5,1955 in Westfield, Mass., loving son of the late Elaine (Lewis) Hewins and Charles A. Hewins Sr.
Kevin was a great guy and friend who will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him, especially by his stepson's, Raymond and Nicholas (Lisa) Morse, his three step-grandchildren, Tyler, Brantley, and Mia Morse. He is also survived by his sister Brenda, brothers, Brian, Wayne, and Chuck (Joanne) Hewins, all of Westfield, Mass. and several nieces and nephews.
A private gathering will be held for his immediate family. A celebration of his life will be held for friends and family next year.
For many years, Kevin combined his passion for driving a tractor trailer with his love of volunteering to the "Wishes on Wheels', New England's largest Truck Convoy, "Bringing families together to raise hope and spirit to children with life-threatening illnesses." It's just the kind of person he was.
In memory of Kevin, please volunteer or donate to "Make a Wish Foundation" of America.

Published in Danbury News Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
I played ball with and against Kevin for a long time. Absolutely one of the nicest guys that there could be. May God Bless him and Keep him Always! My sincere condolences to you all!
Matt Madru
Friend
October 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. RIP old friend
John Mates
Friend
October 17, 2020
Rest In Peace Kevin and God give your family strength to get through this difficult time now and in the days ahead.
Kathryn Phillips Kogut (class of ‘73)
Kathryn Kogut
Classmate
October 16, 2020
We are so saddened to see Kevin has passed. He overcame health issues that were miraculous - such a strong, courageous guy who was always smiling whenever we saw him back in Westfield. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sincerely, Jeannie Fallon Pescitelli and Family
Jeannie Pescitelli
Friend
