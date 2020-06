Kimberly Bourassa

Kimberly L. Bourassa

Kimberly L. Bourassa, NEE Emerito (also known as Murphy) born February 20, 1957, passed peacefully on June 6, 2020. She is predeceased by husband Florian (Tom) Bourassa, survived by her children Sean and Melinda, many grandchildren, brother, Gary Emerito, mother, Gloria Emerito Partner, H.P. Murphy, extended family and close friends. She was laid to rest in St. Pete's Cemetery alongside family. Kimberly was a lifelong Danbury resident, wonderful wife, mother and friend. She will be lovingly remembered by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store