1/1
Kimberly Bourassa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly L. Bourassa
Kimberly L. Bourassa, NEE Emerito (also known as Murphy) born February 20, 1957, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Florian (Tom) Bourassa, survived by her mother, Gloria Emerito, brother, Gary Emerito, her children, Mitch, Thomas, Trisha, Timothy, Jason, Melinda and Sean, her grandchildren, Jennifer, April, Ryan, Aubry, Erin, Samantha, Alexandra, Morgan, Sean, Aiden, Alexis, Christian, Edmund, Hailey, Jacob and Evelyn. Partner, H.P. Murphy, along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Kimberly was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she had a wonderful sense of humor, she had a special way of connecting with everyone she met and always gave the best advice. She was laid to rest at St. Peters Cemetery alongside family. Kimberly was a lifelong Danbury resident, wonderful wife, mother and friend. She was dearly loved and cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, she will be truly missed and fondly remembered."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved