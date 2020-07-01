Kimberly Bourassa

Kimberly L. Bourassa

Kimberly L. Bourassa, NEE Emerito (also known as Murphy) born February 20, 1957, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Florian (Tom) Bourassa, survived by her mother, Gloria Emerito, brother, Gary Emerito, her children, Mitch, Thomas, Trisha, Timothy, Jason, Melinda and Sean, her grandchildren, Jennifer, April, Ryan, Aubry, Erin, Samantha, Alexandra, Morgan, Sean, Aiden, Alexis, Christian, Edmund, Hailey, Jacob and Evelyn. Partner, H.P. Murphy, along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Kimberly was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she had a wonderful sense of humor, she had a special way of connecting with everyone she met and always gave the best advice. She was laid to rest at St. Peters Cemetery alongside family. Kimberly was a lifelong Danbury resident, wonderful wife, mother and friend. She was dearly loved and cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, she will be truly missed and fondly remembered."



