Kristen Edmond

Kristen Edmond, 61, departed this life on May 5, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She was the beloved soulmate of Richard Russell.

Kristen was born in Bethel on October 5, 1957 to the late Stanley and Helen Jean (Matthews) Edmond.

She attended school in Bethel and was a certified veterinary technician for over 35 years.

Her favorite vacation spot was Cape Cod and her dogs meant the world to her.

In addition to her soulmate Rick, she is survived by her sisters Clarinda and her husband Don Deitz of New Preston, Jocelyn Russell of New Milford, Susan and husband Norman Kashimba of Bethel and her brother Stuart and his wife Cindy Edmond of Watertown. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to the or New Milford Animal Welfare in Kristen's name.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.