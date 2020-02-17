|
Kristen M. Parks
Kristen M. Parks passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT. Kristen was born on December 8, 1964 in Saratoga Springs, New York to Sandra (Phinney) and the late William Miller. Wife of Thomas "TJ" Parks.
Kristen was a warm and loving woman who took great pride in her home and her family. She loved to do pottery and spend time outside in her garden with her beloved dogs. She had a smile that brightened the hearts of all that knew her and she will be deeply missed.
Kristen is survived by her loving husband Thomas "TJ" Parks, her brother Kurt Miller (Tracy), Sister Rebecca Corna, her mother Sandra Miller, her sister-in-law Barbara Boppert (Pete) and her brother-in-law Andy Parks. She was like a second mother to all of her nieces and nephews Christine Boppert, Leslie Boppert, Amanda Corna, John Miller, Emily Miller, and Abigail Corna.
Services will be announced by the family at a later date. Please visit www.danburymemorial.com for updates.
Published in News Times on Feb. 19, 2020