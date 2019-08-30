|
Kristina Lynn Totten Jenkins
Kristina Lynn Totten Jenkins of Danbury, CT, passed away unexpectedly Monday August 26, 2019 in Danbury at the age of 32.
Kristina was born December 18, 1986 in New Milford, CT, daughter of Lisa (Pitcher) Todd of Newton Falls, NY and her husband Stanley Todd Sr and Alexander Totten of Deltona, FL. She graduated from New Milford High School in 2005. Kristina had been working as an assembler for R.K. Manufacturing in Danbury and Bambino's Pizzeria and Pasta in Danbury.
Besides her parents, Kristina is survived by her daughter Brooke Todd, brothers Alexander Totten Jr. and Stanley Todd Jr., her maternal grandparents Warren and LuAnne Pitcher and Gay and Eric Staib, maternal great grandmother Hazel Pitcher and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Matthew Totten.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday September 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a service at 6:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. The interment will be private.
Published in News Times on Aug. 31, 2019