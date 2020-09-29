Kurt Behling
Kurt Behling passed away peacefully at his Danbury home on September 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on October 21, 1939 in New York City; son of the late Ella (Otten) and Henry Behling.
Kurt grew up in Yonkers, NY and graduated from Concordia Prep High School and Nichols College. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army National Guard where he served as an Artillery Surveyor from 1961 to 1967. During this time, he established his own real estate company, K.B. Management in Bronx, NY where he worked until his retirement in 2003.
Kurt met his loving wife Priscilla (Kifford) in the church choir at Christ Lutheran Church in Yonkers, NY. They were married for 56 years and raised their family in Danbury, CT. Kurt is survived by his wife Priscilla and his 5 children, Scott (Stephanie), Roger (Michelle), Peter (Heidi), Andrea (Kurt), Alan (Lindy), and his sister Ella (Behling) Gross. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren: Rachel, Drew, Ella, Oliver, Gabby, Kara, Jenna, Mia, Marissa and Amelia. Kurt was also predeceased by his brothers Paul, Henry, and sister Esther (Behling) Zadeik.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street in Danbury, CT. For health and safety of all, attendees are asked to wear a mask and follow social distance guidelines. Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kurt's memory may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Road, in Danbury, CT. To view the full obituary and to light a candle, please visit our website www.cornellmemorial.com
