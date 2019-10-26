|
Kurt P. Frey
Kurt Philip Frey, age 92 of Bethel, formerly of Bronx, and Hartsdale, NY and Hamlin, PA, passed away on October 18th at Danbury Hospital with his family at his side following a recent illness. He was the husband of the late Marilyn (Knapp) Frey.
Born October 22, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY to Katherine Elizabeth Jaeck and Friedrick Frey, Kurt graduated from Evander Childs High School in Bronx, NY and was a US Army veteran of WWII serving in the Pacific Theater. After the war, he saw a way to help people and make them feel better by becoming a Physical Therapist at the Swedish Institute of Massage, where he had met his wife, Marilyn (Knapp) Frey.
Kurt was employed with several New York City hospitals and also had a private practice of patients. He was a sports fan and excelled at many sports, especially tennis, softball and bowling. He enjoyed nature and was always feeding the animals at his home. Kurt was a parishioner of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danbury. He loved music and was blessed with an excellent tenor/baritone voice. He was a member of church choirs throughout his life, and sang at Carnegie Hall with the Saint Matthew Lutheran Church choir. In winning a talent contest when he was a young man singing the song Ebb Tide, a professional judge said "Vic Damone, eat your heart out", because Vic Damone was regarded as having the best voice in the singing business.
Kurt was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving son Ken Frey of Bethel; his grandchildren, Leni Covello, Katie Kearns, Kristofer Frey, and great-granddaughter Gracie Kearns; his sister, Ruth Kissling; his brother, Karl H. Steinbrenner; his nieces, Lisa Dudley and Janet McCauley; and nephew, Karl E. Steinbrenner. Kurt was predeceased by his son Wayne Frey.
A private celebration of Kurt's life will take place in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kurt's memory are requested to be made to , 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901.
The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Oct. 27, 2019