Laura Barbieri
Laura Barbieri, 57, of Danbury, sister of Marisa Burfiend, Edward Barbieri and Nicholas Barbieri, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Saint Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield. Interment will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, L.I., NY. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Ave., Danbury on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. Contributions in Laura's memory to the New Fairfield / Sherman Animal Welfare, P.O. Box 8232, New Fairfield, CT 06812 www.nfsaw.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in News Times on Nov. 10, 2019