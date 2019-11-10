Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Barbieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Barbieri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Barbieri Obituary
Laura Barbieri
Laura Barbieri, 57, of Danbury, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Laura, born in Brooklyn, NY on May 22, 1962, was a daughter of the late Edward and Marie G. (Cataldi) Barbieri. She grew up in North Merrick, New York and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from St. John's University. A resident of Danbury for the past thirty years, she was a thirty-five-year employee of IBM. She loved spending time with her family, friends, dogs, and cats. She looked forward to her trips to her family's farm house in upstate New York. Laura is survived by her sister, Marisa (Steve) Burfeind of New Fairfield, two brothers, Nicholas Barbieri of Walton, NY and Edward Barbieri of Long Island, NY, and seven nieces and nephews (Eric, Claire, Sean, Leanna, Alyssa, Krista, and Kayla).
The family will receive friends at the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury, CT on Tuesday, November 12, and Wednesday, November 13 from 4:00-8:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield, CT. Interment will take place following the mass at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the New Fairfield / Sherman Animal Welfare, P.O. Box 8232, New Fairfield, CT 06812 would be appreciated. www.nfsaw.org
Published in News Times on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -