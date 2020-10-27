1/
Laura Cooney
Laura Louise (Grumbo) Cooney
Laura Louise (Grumbo) Cooney of Sandy Hook passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at age 47, despite a valiant fight against ovarian cancer, driven by a mother's love of her three children and the desperate desire to finish raising them. Laura was born in Danbury Hospital on September 2, 1973 to William and Constance (Lucsky) Grumbo. She attended New Fairfield, CT public schools and was a graduate of Western Connecticut State University. She was gifted with a genuinely curious mind and loved to read. She had many interests, ranging from astronomy and physics to history and humor. Those who knew her will always remember her for her sharp wit and exuberant genuine laugh that stood out in any room and brought joy and warmth to all around her. Most of all, Laura was a devoted mother whose top priority was making sure her three children were challenged, active and safe.
Beside her loving husband, Patrick, Laura is survived her children PJ, Grace, and Liam of Newtown, CT, parents Richard and Constance Piskura of New Fairfield CT, sister Shelly Grumbo and her husband Frank Poliseno of Aberdeen, NJ and her brother Michael Lucsky and wife Nancy of Chapin, SC and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church Lutheran Church, 85 Mount Pleasant Road, Newtown. Friends may call at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown Thursday, October 29th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Laura may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance https://ocrahope.org/



Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
(203) 426-2751
