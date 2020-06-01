Laura I. Robedee

Laura Robedee, 84, passed away suddenly on May 28, 2020, in Danbury, Connecticut. She was born in 1936 in Danbury, Connecticut. She was the youngest daughter of Emile and Agnes Pellerin.

What she lacked in stature, she compensated with an over-abundance of charisma and feistiness. She spent some time in Colorado raising her children and starting her career.

She is survived by her two sisters, sons, daughter, and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her immediate family, nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors. She was given the gift of life and had to give it back.

She will be interred at Saint Peter's Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store