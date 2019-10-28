|
|
Laura A. Macchiaverna
Laura A. Macchiaverna, 60, of Brookfield, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 after a difficult battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Stephen M. Macchiaverna. Laura was born in Danbury, CT on August 20, 1959 and has been a resident of Brookfield since childhood. Laura was a dedicated mother and a spectacular home chef. In her spare time she loved to dote on her dog Lacey.
Laura is survived by her husband of 34 years, Steve and their children, Andrew and Samantha. Friends will be received to celebrate Laura's beautiful spirit, joy and unrelenting kindness on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Danbury Hospital Department of Complementary Medicine: Attn - Peggy O'Shea, RN: 24 Hospital Avenue, Danbury CT 06810, www.danburyhospital.org/complementary-medicine-at-danbury-hospital
Published in News Times on Oct. 29, 2019