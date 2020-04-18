|
|
Laurian Allen Miguel
Laurian Allen Miguel, a resident of Lincolnshire, IL and a former resident of Bethel, CT and Springfield, IL, died surrounded by her family of a traumatic brain injury at Advocate Condell Medical Center, on April 17, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio to Dorothy Stoker Allen and Ralph Eldon Allen, Sr. Laurian, married Dr. Richard J. Miguel on August 15, 1964, and celebrated their 55th anniversary last year. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ralph E. Allen, Jr. She is survived by her husband and children, Laurian (and Jeff) Greenbury of Lake Forest, Illinois; and Lynne (and Brian) Mynatt of Biggsville, Illinois; and grandchildren, Ryan and John Greenbury, Megan Pilkington, and Hunter, Brody and Dawson Mynatt.
Laurian was graduated from North High School in Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University, and is a lifetime member of The Ohio State Alumni Association. She was an elementary school teacher in Westport, Connecticut and a Program Associate at The Ohio State University and the University of Illinois. She loved to travel with family and friends to all the states, especially their national parks. She was also a world-wide traveler having gone to the Caribbean, Panama, Costa Rica, Columbia, Italy, France, Germany, England, Ireland, Norway, Israel, China, Egypt, and many other countries. Laurian was quite the grammarian and loved to play word games with friends and family, board games with her grandsons, and the piano with her granddaughter.
A memorial celebration of Laurian's life will be held at a later date at Christ United Methodist Church in Deerfield, Illinois, and she will be interred in a family cemetery plot in Danbury, Connecticut. Donations can be made in her name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America at mymsaa.org or 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. Arrangements made by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in News Times on Apr. 19, 2020