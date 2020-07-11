Laurena Ann McCarthy
Laurena Ann (Flynn) McCarthy, 54, of Newtown, cherished wife of William A. McCarthy, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 7th at Regional Hospice, after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born in Greenwich on January 16, 1966, daughter of Lawrence and Joann (Rodriguez) Flynn. She was a graduate of Western Connecticut State University where she received her under graduate degree in education and later a Master's in Education.
Laurena was a devoted teacher. She began her career as a 6th grade teacher at Morris Street School, continued in the 5th grade at Stadley Rough, and most recently at the AIS Magnet School, all in Danbury. She loved her students, and was an advocate for them.
Laurena was a founding member of the Eta Omicron Chapter of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority at WCSU and made lifelong friends. She was a member of the Teacher's Union, and was active with Ben's Bells. She also enjoyed the summer programs she formed, Super Science Summer Camp and the "Down on the Farm" program.
Laurena loved the beach, especially Misquamicut, traveling with her family, scrapbooking, and crafting with stained glass, shells and sea glass.
She will be remembered for her generous heart, loving guidance and advice, and her kind smile that instantly put you at ease.
In addition to her beloved husband of 26 years, Bill, she will be sadly missed by her three children, Justin and his wife, Mikahla, Brandon and Maxwell McCarthy; and her grandson, Calvin McCarthy. She is also survived by her sister, Yvonne Flynn; numerous nieces and nephews; many beloved in-laws; and her dog, Penny.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to one of these great organizations that helped Laurena and Bill throughout their journey. To see the complete list of organizations, please go to the online obituary at www.cornellmemorial.com
