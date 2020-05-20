Laurie A. Brown
Laurie A. Brown, 57, of Danbury, CT formerly of Sandy Hook, CT passed away unexpectedly at Danbury Hospital on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was the mother of Gillian Brown.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For a complete obituary and further information, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Danbury News Times on May 20, 2020.