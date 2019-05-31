The News-Times Obituaries
LaVerne "Vern" Cantrell
LaVerne " Vern" Cantrell, age 78, of West Redding, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Laurel Ridge Health Center in Ridgefield, CT.
Born on October 21, 1940 he was a son of the late Kenneth and Elizabeth Hoffman Cantrell. Vern was employed as an Oil Burner Serviceman and worked with his father for many years. He enjoyed working on his tractors and going to the lake.
He is survived by his brother Bruce of Manchester, CT, sister Avor of Kalispell, Montana, several nieces and nephews and his beloved cat Baby. Vern was predeceased by his brothers Kenneth Jr., Robert, sisters Dorothy, Virginia, Barbara and Elaine.
Friends may gather on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown, CT 06829. A Graveside Service will be held for Vern on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Hull Cemetery, Redding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) 147 Grassy Plain, St. Bethel, CT 06801. To offer online condolences to his family, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on May 31, 2019
