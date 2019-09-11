The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Frederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence D. Frederick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence D. Frederick Obituary
Lawrence Frederick
In Loving Memory of a great husband, father and friend.
Lawrence (Larry) D. Frederick, 78, was born May 27, 1941, in Bridgeport, CT, to the late Bernice (Coutu) and Louis Joseph Frederick, and died at Glen Hill Convalescent Home, on September 5, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
Over Larry's career after serving in the ARMY, he worked at USPS in Bridgeport and Monroe for 29 years then retired. After retirement, Larry continued to work at St. Edwards Church and as a Crossing Guard for Danbury Public Schools.
Lawrence (Larry) is survived by his wife of 42 years Diana (Antunes) Frederick of Danbury; daughter Jennifer Frederick, of Stratford; sister Susan Frederick, of Palm Coast, FL. He was the brother to his belated sister, Marie Ross Frederick and brother Jimmy Frederick.
Larry had one of the biggest/kindest hearts and would lend a hand to help anyone, even though cut to short, he loved history, reading, movies, trips, skiing, football, going to games with his best friend and going out with his family. All will miss him.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, Connecticut. Funeral services will take place Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Green Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Saint Peter Cemetery.
For online condolences and contributions, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now