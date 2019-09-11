|
Lawrence Frederick
In Loving Memory of a great husband, father and friend.
Lawrence (Larry) D. Frederick, 78, was born May 27, 1941, in Bridgeport, CT, to the late Bernice (Coutu) and Louis Joseph Frederick, and died at Glen Hill Convalescent Home, on September 5, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
Over Larry's career after serving in the ARMY, he worked at USPS in Bridgeport and Monroe for 29 years then retired. After retirement, Larry continued to work at St. Edwards Church and as a Crossing Guard for Danbury Public Schools.
Lawrence (Larry) is survived by his wife of 42 years Diana (Antunes) Frederick of Danbury; daughter Jennifer Frederick, of Stratford; sister Susan Frederick, of Palm Coast, FL. He was the brother to his belated sister, Marie Ross Frederick and brother Jimmy Frederick.
Larry had one of the biggest/kindest hearts and would lend a hand to help anyone, even though cut to short, he loved history, reading, movies, trips, skiing, football, going to games with his best friend and going out with his family. All will miss him.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, Connecticut. Funeral services will take place Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Green Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Saint Peter Cemetery.
For online condolences and contributions, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Sept. 13, 2019