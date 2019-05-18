Lawrence E. Keffer

Lawrence Edward Keffer, age 81 of Danbury, died at his home on May 16, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia (Wise) Keffer.

The third of 11 children, Lawrence was born January 8, 1938 in Hanover, PA, the son of the late Ralph C. and Mary Jane (Livelsberger) Keffer. He was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, PA, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 thru 1958 as a Chief Petty Officer First Class aboard the carriers Bennington and Intrepid.

Lawrence was employed his entire working career with National Can Corporation, retiring as the plant manager of the Danbury facility. He enjoyed sports, notably both Notre Dame and UConn women's basketball, gardening, golf, painting, swimming with Danbury Sr. Center Swim Group and most of all spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife Patricia of 61 years, Lawrence is survived by his children: Lori Rupp of Brookfield, Philip Keffer and his wife Robyn of Brookfield, and Patrick Keffer and his wife Pauline of Andover, MA, six grandchildren; Michael, Matthew, Alexandra, Samuel, Benjamin, and Zoe, three brothers; Roy Keffer (Linda), Michael Keffer (Eva), and George Keffer (Lori), three sisters; Mary Webster (Joseph), Ruth Neiderer (James) and Joanne (Thomas) Couse.

In addition to his parents, Lawrence was predeceased by his brothers Charles (Dottie), Ralph Jr. (Carol), James (Betty), and Paul Keffer.

The Family would like to express their deep gratitude for the loving companionship provided by Theresa, Jamie and Terry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, May 24th in Saint Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Avenue, Danbury. Interment will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, on Thursday, May 23rd from 5 to 8 pm.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to the charity of ones choice.

Published in News Times on May 18, 2019