Lawrence (Larry) Luizzi
On Sunday April 19th, 2020, Lawrence (Larry) Luizzi passed into eternal life at the age of 79. Larry was raised by his late grandparents Lawrence Luizzi and Elizabeth Luizzi in Hoboken, New Jersey. He earned a bachelor's degree from Stevens College, and a master's degree in business from Western Connecticut State University. Larry spent his entire career working for General Foods, beginning with Maxwell House in Hoboken and retiring as the Director of Logistics and Information Technology in White Plains, NY. An early programmer, he often came home with pockets full of "punched cards" that he had used to upload code throughout the day. He loved experimenting with new technology, and always provided his family with the newest gadget, tool, or device - always claiming it was "the best on the market."
After serving in Army Intelligence during the Vietnam War, Larry married the love of his life and Hoboken native, Rose Cherichella, on December 2, 1967. They started out in Cranford N.J., and in 1976 they courageously left New Jersey for the country, where they settled into Brookfield, CT. In Brookfield, they built a beautiful life together, where they proudly raised their 4 sons, were surrogate parents for many, and treated everyone like family. Known by friends and family alike as "Grandpa", Larry was very active and ever-present throughout town. Every Sunday at 9:00, he could be found in the front pew at Saint Joseph's Church, where he served as Eucharistic Minister, frequent volunteer, and usher. Community service was important to Larry, and he frequently stepped up to help those in need. His efforts were greatest on behalf of the Dorothy Day House, numerous soup kitchens, and his participation in various charitable efforts through the Church.
Larry was a fixture on the sidelines and in the audience for his sons and, later, for his grandchildren, as he loved watching them play and perform; wherever he was and no matter what he was doing, he wore his pride for his family on his sleeve and always showed it in his smile. Through the years, Rose and Larry built their house into a warm and inviting home that was always open to everyone, no invitation required. Days were often filled with family and friends gathered together; if twenty people were there, Grandpa would grill enough for forty. He would say it was in case more people came, but we always knew it was because he loved to make sure all of us, always, had everything we needed.
During his more contemplative time, Larry enjoyed the outdoors, and particularly planting, tending, and harvesting his garden. He loved cooking with the vegetables he grew, courageously experimenting with spice combinations that would terrify others. Along with gardening, he was a great-tinkerer, and enjoyed "putzing" around on the weekends, doing a little here, a little there, and just enjoying the day. Every evening, Rose, Larry, their sons, and anyone around was always welcomed and encouraged to enjoy a meal together. With authentic humility, Larry towered above others in his grace, class, intelligence, generosity, compassion and, above all else, his deep and enduring love for family.
Larry's legacy is far-reaching and enduring. Most significantly, his loving wife, Rose; his son Larry and wife Laura of Brookfield; his son Bryan and wife Jodi-Lynn of Brookfield; his son Dominick and wife Stacie of Colchester; his son James and wife Jennifer, and her children Tyler and Kaelyn, of Newtown; and Heather of Brookfield; his 11 grandchildren, Larry, Robbie, Abbie, Josie, Mia, Jocelyn, Jeremy, Valerie, Ally, Olivia, James; and great-granddaughter Seras. Each of us, and many, many more, will forever carry our love and admiration for Grandpa in our hearts.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must limit services to a private family event for the time being. However, the pandemic will end, and when it does, the Luizzi family is going to throw a party for the ages to celebrate Larry's wonderful life and enduring legacy as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend. We look forward to the day when we can once again hold and hug each other, share stories and laugh, and be together doing the things that make our lives so truly special. When that day comes, we hope you will join us in celebration, gratitude, and love.
In Grandpa's honor, in lieu of flowers, we ask memorial contributions be made to the Dorothy Day Hospitality House, http://www.dorothydaydanbury.org/donate or PO Box 922, Danbury, CT 06813. Dad taught us that nobody, ever, should go hungry, and we believe he is smiling knowing that, even now, he can continue to provide for others. Online tributes can be shared at https://brookfieldfuneralhome.com/
Published in News Times on Apr. 26, 2020