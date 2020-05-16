Lawrence Andrew MeyerLawrence Andrew Meyer of Danbury, passed away May 12, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side after a 3 year battle with cancer. He was born June 20, 1945 in Danbury. Son of the late Gladys Leonard and Andrew Meyer. He lived in Danbury his entire life. He worked in tree service throughout his working career. He worked at Knapp Brothers for 23 years and Lewis Tree until his retirement in 2017.He loved fishing, playing cards with his family every weekend, singing and was an avid shopper in Department stores. He was an avid bowler, bowling his first 300 game, 5 years ago.He was known by many for his kindness and generosity. He would give a starving, homeless person his last meal, to ensure they were getting some nourishment. He always had a warm smile for everyone he met. Always joking and lifting people up.He loved traveling to Arizona, with his wife Bonnie, to visit his daughter Dawn and her husband Bob. They would take a trip to San Diego, then go to Mexico. While in San Diego, Larry befriended some homeless men who he'd give money to and sometimes buy them clothes and shoes. They would hug him and thank him and when he returned to San Diego, could even be a year later, they would remember him and they'd hug as if they were old friends. Again he'd give them money, clothes and shoes. When they went to Mexico he gave kids, who were selling chiclets, $1.00 each and gave their mother $10.00. This would be enough to feed them for a month. Again, they'd return a year later and the mother remembered Larry, giving him a big smile when she saw him. Money would be given again to mother and kids. His heart was bigger than the world. Imagine all who were helped by him that no one knew about. He left a loving impression on so many people.He is survived by his loving wife, of 48 years, Bonnie (DeLong) Meyer, whom he loved to watch Mets ball games with, his daughter Dawn Marie Parkinson and her husband Robert of Peoria, Arizona, his sisters Gloria Long and her husband Scott (Larry's best friend) of Newtown, CT, his sister Barbara Mills of Danbury, CT, his sisters-in-law Jacqueline (DeLong) King (who thought of Larry as her brother) and her husband August of Griswold, CT and Phyllis (DeLong) St. Hilaire and her husband Robert of Cape Coral, Florida and several nieces and nephews.A Private burial will be held at St. Peters Cemetery in Danbury. A future memorial service will be announced once the state reopens. An announcement will be made in the paper of the date and time.