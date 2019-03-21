|
|
Richard C. Haitsch
Haitsch, Richard C., age 86, of Bluffton, SC passed away on March 8, 2019. Richard was born September 8, 1932 in Bethel, CT. He was the husband of the late Helen Ruthann (Humphrey) and son of the late Aurel (Jake) Haitsch and Ethel (Smith).
He was a veteran of the Korean War, a retired Bethel Volunteer Fireman and owned Haitsch Painting for over 50 years.
He is survived by his daughter Layna, son-in-law Lorenzo Palumbo, son Phil, daughter-in-law Carolyn and grandson Chase.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury, CT. Private burial will be at a later date.
