|
|
Layne Crowley Lescault
Layne Crowley Lescault of Sandy Hook, passed away in her sleep at home on April 4, 2020 of complications from Frontotemporal Dementia.
She was born on July 31, 1948 in Atlanta, GA to Homer & Betty (Huey) Crowley She graduated from Tucker High School in Tucker GA and received her Accounting Degree from PACE University in New York. She married Mark P. Lescault in 1984 in Atlanta GA. They moved to Sandy Hook in 2001 from Kilchberg Switzerland. They also liked to spend time at their family cottage on Drakes Island in Wells, ME. Layne was a strong believer in being involved with and giving back to the community. At various times she was on the Boards of Newtown Youth & Family Services, Newtown Fund, Newtown Woman's Club, Newcomers and Neighbors as well as being involved with WIN. She was well known in town for lending a hand wherever there was a need and for being the lead organizer for NYFS' Holiday Festival and Newtown Fund's Holiday Basket program for a number of years. Layne and Mark had the opportunity to reside in Switzerland and returned to holiday with friends for many summers. During their time in Switzerland, she was the editor of the American Womens Club of Zurich's book Living in Switzerland. This was a comprehensive guide on how to navigate day-to day-life for any ex-pat. With an outgoing personality and a sweet disposition she enjoyed life and her many friends. She was a great lover of all animals but especially her pampered cats Stuart, Peanut and Lily. She was a voracious reader who kept many bookshops in business and she enjoyed a nice glass of white wine when relaxing. She will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her aunt Betty Ruth Huey of Conley, GA; cousins Richard (Della) Black of Douglasville, GA, James Black of Atlanta, GA and Steven (Margaret) Kiemele of Hartwell, GA; sister-in-law Anne (David) Burgess of Wilbraham, MA; nieces Erin (Simon) Harding of North Grafton, MA and Michelle (Monty) Gear of Enfield, CT as well as grandnephews and nieces. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no visitation and the funeral service was private. A life celebration will be held in the future. Interment was in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Springfield, MA. Memorial donations in her name can be made to Newtown Youth & Family Services, 15 Berkshire Rd., Sandy Hook, CT 06482. https://www.newtownyouthandfamilyservices.org or any local or national animal welfare organization of your choice. Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honanfh.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 12, 2020