Leatha J. Barnes
Mrs. Leatha J. Barnes, 87, of Williams Street, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2019 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Mr. Joseph Barnes.
Leatha was born May 7, 1931 in Rains, SC to the late Olein and Lizzie (Britten) Collins.
Calling hour 10 a.m., funeral 11 a.m. Friday, January 10th at New Hope Baptist Church, 10 Dr. Aaron Samuels Blvd. with burial in Wooster Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Chapel Memorial Funeral Home, 35-37 Grove Street, Waterbury.
Published in News Times on Feb. 8, 2019