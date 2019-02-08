The News-Times Obituaries
Chapel Memorial Funeral Home Inc
35-37 Grove St
Waterbury, CT 06710
(203) 755-4370
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
10 Dr. Aaron Samuels Blvd.
Danbury, CT
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
10 Dr. Aaron Samuels Blvd.
Danbury, CT
Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Wooster Cemetery
20 Ellsworth Ave
Danbury, CT
Leatha J. Barnes
Mrs. Leatha J. Barnes, 87, of Williams Street, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2019 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Mr. Joseph Barnes.
Leatha was born May 7, 1931 in Rains, SC to the late Olein and Lizzie (Britten) Collins.
Calling hour 10 a.m., funeral 11 a.m. Friday, January 10th at New Hope Baptist Church, 10 Dr. Aaron Samuels Blvd. with burial in Wooster Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Chapel Memorial Funeral Home, 35-37 Grove Street, Waterbury.
Published in News Times on Feb. 8, 2019
