Lee James Bolz
On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the world lost a beautiful soul and genuine human being. Lee James Bolz was born on August 9, 1984 and from the day he was born his existence was defined by making those around him smile and laugh.
Lee attended Bethel Public Schools from Kindergarten through twelfth grade. He graduated from BHS in 2002. He went on to excel at UCONN. Lee was a paralegal working for a law firm in Armonk, NY.
Lee is survived by his parents Jim and Alyssa Bolz (Bethel, CT), sister and brother-in-law Amanda and Chris Hayes (Sandy Hook, CT), brother Greg Bolz (Bethel, CT), and his niece, Carly Hayes. He will always hold a special place in his beloved Mema's heart. Lee will always be remembered fondly by his chosen family Alex and Megan Morley (Coventry, CT) and their daughter Elizabeth. He will be deeply missed by his Uncle Don and Aunt Karen Bolz (Wappingers, NY), Uncle Neal Goldstein and Aunt Diane Green (Long Beach, NY), Aunt Nancy and Uncle Jeff Frisina (Suwanee, GA), Aunt Bobbi and Uncle Steve Gutman (NYC) and many beloved cousins and friends.
Lee was the most selfless person and cared so much for the happiness and well-being of others. When Greg was born and Lee was just seven years old, Lee would take him out of his crib, make him a bottle, and feed him while watching Saturday morning cartoons to let his parents get some sleep.
Lee was an amazing chef and had a true love for cooking. He would never pass on an opportunity to go fishing and loved the open water. It was always an added bonus and benefit for those around him when he would cook his catch for others to enjoy.
Lee was one of those people that always had perfectly timed one-liners. He never missed a "that's what she said" opportunity, even when he wasn't part of the conversation. We will all miss his wit and sense of humor.
At this time no services are being planned. Lee's ashes will be buried with his Great Grandparents and spread in the waters where he loved to fish. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lee's name to C. A. S. T. for kids. (https://castforkids.networkforgood.com/projects/56352-c-a-s-t-for-kids-donations
May his lines always be tight and he have the wind at his back.
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com