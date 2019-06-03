|
Leif Morgan Olsen
Leif Morgan Olsen, 90, of Sandy Hook, passed away on June 3, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Cemetary, 2030 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY. Leif was born to Peder and Borghild Olsen in Brooklyn, NY, on April 22, 1929. He was married to Mildred Olsen on June 29, 1985, in Port Washington, NY. Leif was Vice President of Sales at Acme Steel Door Corp. where he worked for 27 years. He served in the Army National Guard. Leif is survived by his wife, Mildred; and children, Timothy and Donna Olsen, Evelyn Olsen and John Drake, Karen and David Bauer, Nancy and Blake Mantel, Lisa and Mitch Aftel, Suzan and Joseph Johnson, and Allison and Michael Manne; and 18 grandchildren. The family of Leif Olsen wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Newtown Fire & Police Departments.
Published in News Times on June 3, 2019