The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
(203) 426-2751
Resources
More Obituaries for Leif Olsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leif Olsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leif Olsen Obituary
Leif Morgan Olsen
Leif Morgan Olsen, 90, of Sandy Hook, passed away on June 3, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Cemetary, 2030 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY. Leif was born to Peder and Borghild Olsen in Brooklyn, NY, on April 22, 1929. He was married to Mildred Olsen on June 29, 1985, in Port Washington, NY. Leif was Vice President of Sales at Acme Steel Door Corp. where he worked for 27 years. He served in the Army National Guard. Leif is survived by his wife, Mildred; and children, Timothy and Donna Olsen, Evelyn Olsen and John Drake, Karen and David Bauer, Nancy and Blake Mantel, Lisa and Mitch Aftel, Suzan and Joseph Johnson, and Allison and Michael Manne; and 18 grandchildren. The family of Leif Olsen wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Newtown Fire & Police Departments.
Published in News Times on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honan Funeral Home
Download Now