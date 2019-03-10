|
Leigh Allen Beck
Leigh Allen Beck of Brookfield, CT formerly of Denver, CO, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on March 8, 2019. Leigh was the husband of 41 years to his beloved wife, Patricia Beck.
In addition to Pat, Leigh is survived by his mother Cleo (Congdon) Beck; his children: Gregory Beck and his wife, Sarah and his daughter Catherine and her husband, Michael.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at the Brookfield Funeral Home from 5 -7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday March 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Church in Brookfield at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in News Times on Mar. 10, 2019