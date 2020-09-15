Lenore Podhouser

Lenore "Lenni" Podhouser
Lenore "Lenni" Podhouser (née Rodgers), 83, of Beachwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Born in the Bronx on July 4, 1937 to parents Meyer and Yetta Rodgers, Lenni graduated early from William Howard Taft High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Hunter College. She was a devoted early elementary school teacher and reading specialist for 35 years, first in New York City and later in Danbury, Connecticut. She later earned a master's degree from Western Connecticut University while teaching full-time and raising a family.
Lenni and her late husband, Nelson Podhouser, met and fell in love in high school, and were married for 50 years, until Nelson passed away in 2006. They began their family together in Queens, before moving to Danbury and then Brookfield, Connecticut. Lenni lived on Candlewood Lake in Brookfield for 40 years, before moving to Beachwood, Ohio, in 2013 to be near family. Always one to make friends wherever she went, Lenni quickly developed a close circle of friends in Beachwood with whom she enjoyed gathering nearly every day.
Affectionately known as "Nana," Lenni was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She loved to play games (especially mah-jongg and canasta) and see all the latest movies. An avid reader, Lenni played a mean game of Scrabble and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. She found great joy in reading with schoolchildren as a volunteer in the years following her retirement.
Lenni was the cherished mother of Ellen Pollack (Seth Uhrman) and Bruce Podhouser; loving grandmother of Trevor Pollack (Josh Rovenger), Kyle Pollack, Grant Pollack, Van Podhouser, and Margo Uhrman; sister of Jimmy (Selma) Rodgers; and sister-in-law of Thelma (Bob) Brussel.
Private graveside services will take place on Thursday, September 17, at 11:30 a.m., in Brookfield, Connecticut. While only immediate family will be present in person, all are welcome to live-stream the services online; the video link will be available at jowdykanefuneralhome.com
.
Friends who wish to may contribute in Lenni's memory to the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland (ncjwcleveland.org/donate
), American Lung Association
(lung.org/donate
), or Friends of The Brookfield Library (brookfieldlibrary.org/friends-of-the-library
).