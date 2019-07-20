Leona M. Burdick

Brookfield– Mrs. Leona M. (Newkirk) Burdick, age 89, of Brookfield, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of Keith Burdick.

Mrs. Burdick was born September 21, 1929 in Naugatuck, daughter of the late Louis and Ethel (Mulkins) Newkirk. She was retired from Glen Hill Health Care Center in Danbury where she worked as a dietary aide for many years and also previously as a furniture upholsterer. She enjoyed gardening and reading.

In addition to her husband Keith, Mrs. Burdick is survived by her children: Bonnie Gravius of Brookfield, Peter Lane of Brookfield and Teri Warnick and her husband David of Sanborn, NY, her stepchildren: Kevin Burdick of Brookfieldand Pamela Corsinelli of Las Vegas, NV, her brother: James Newkirk of Danbury, her grandchildren: Michael Gravius, Jill Lucas, Timothy Gravius, Toni Warnick and Mitchell Warnick, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Burdick's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Brookfield.

