Leonard Edward Staib Jr. of Danbury, CT passed away May 8, 2019 at Danbury Hospital, He was 78 years old. Leonard was born August 15, 1940 in Danbury, CT, the son of the late Leonard and Mary Haffner Staib and was raised in Bethel, CT. He attended Bethel high and graduated in 1958 to then attend Western CT State College where he received his Associates Degree in business. He worked for Branson Ultrasonics for 18 years as a Production Machine Manager. In 1990 he started his own business, Capitol Design & Engineering, Inc. in New Milford, CT and moved to Commerce Park Danbury in the early 90's.

In July of 1962, he married Anita Baldasare and was married for 56 years. She survives him. In addition to his wife he is survived by his three children, Michael (Stephanie), Scott (Annett) and daughter Lori Hauschild (Paul). He is also survived by his sisters Mary Bennitt, Ruth Nehez (John) and brothers George (Cynthia) and Gary (Gwen) of Coconut Creek, FL. He has five grandchildren which he adored – Erika, Marley, Will (Rebecca), Ella and Nicholas Staib. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed playing banjo with the Easton Banjo Society and the Gas Light Gang. Anita and Len took vacations on various cruises and enjoyed going on vacations with their children, family and friends. He was a kind and caring man who will be greatly missed.