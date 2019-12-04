The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Funeral Home,
215 Greenwood Ave
Bethel, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Funeral Home,
215 Greenwood Ave
Bethel, CT
View Map
Leroy Dwinells Obituary
Leroy E. Dwinells
Known as a strong man who was a friend to all and a leader in the Bethel community, Leroy E. Dwinells passed away on December 3rd, 2019. Roy is survived by his wife Polly (Zinn) Dwinells, formerly of Danbury, CT, and three sons; Jeffrey and his wife Jen of Bethel, Mathew and his wife Li, and Mark and his wife Karen of Bethel. Family will receive friends in the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT on Friday morning at 10:00 am, with the funeral service 11:00 am. Following his funeral services, Roy will find his final resting place at the Elmwood Cemetery in Bethel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Bethel Brotherhood in Action, POB 582, Bethel, CT 06801 or online at http://www.biabethel.org/home.
Published in News Times on Dec. 5, 2019
