Leslie Stewart Fox, age 81 of Brooklyn, NY, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn following complications from a stroke and pneumonia. He was born March 30, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, the youngest son of the late Philip and late Fannie (Katz) Fox. In addition to his parents, Leslie was predeceased by his only brother, Harvey. After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, and Long Island University in Brooklyn, he spent his career at the New York City Department of Environmental Protection. During his 26 year retirement, Leslie enjoyed time together with his longtime companion Mary Russo and was an avid spectator sports enthusiast, especially fond of the New York Yankees. He is survived by his two sons, Irving Fox and his wife, Sandi of Danbury, CT and Geoffrey Fox who resides in Texas; and his six cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Bradley, Adam and Valerie Fox of Danbury, and Reese and Reuben Fox of Texas. A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Montifiore Cemetery, 1180 Wellwood Ave., West Babylon, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at