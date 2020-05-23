Leszek M. Cesarski
Leszek Cesarski, 67, of Danbury Connecticut, passed away on May 20, 2020 at Yale New Haven hospital in New Haven, Connecticut.
Leszek was born in Strzelewo, Poland to Tadeusz and Anastazja Cesarski on August 18, 1952. He was a father, grandfather, brother, husband and loving friend to many. He loved deeply and with passion. There was nothing that meant more to Les then his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Les aka Grandpa aka "Bear" worked as a chauffeur at Ultimate Limousine for 19 years and was known in Ultimate as Driver #1. He brought smiles, stories, and laughter to many customers all while working alongside his son, Raymond. Ultimate brought Les and Ray together providing countless memories, lots of love, and a tremendous amount of laughter. Memories that will live on forever.
To honor Les and everything he meant to his family, friends, and customers, Ultimate Limousine Company is retiring his number. No one can or will ever take the place of Les, not at Ultimate, not in his family. There will never be another Driver #1. There will never be another Les. He will forever live through his children, grandchildren, and the countless memories we have been lucky enough to share with him. Memories that will be forever embedded in our hearts.
Leszek was preceded in death by his parents, Tadeusz and Anastazja Cesarski and younger brother, Boguslaw Cesarski.
Leszek is survived by his wife: Krystyna Cesarski; his daughter: Milena Cesarska; his sons: Tomasz and Raymond Cesarski; his grandchildren: Dominik Cesarski, Nicholas Cesarski, Sara Cesarska, Claudia Cesarska, Andrew Cesarski, Jessica Cesarska, Raymond Alexander Cesarski, Mateusz Diz, Jakub Diz; his sister: Maria Marecki and a countless number of loving family members and friends.
Funeral Services will be held privately on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Green Funeral Home in Danbury, Connecticut. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain view Cemetery in New Fairfield, Connecticut.
The family of Leszek Cesarski wishes to extend our most heartfelt and sincere thanks to countless family and friends for their love and tremendous support during this very difficult time. We are eternally gratefully for your kindness and enormous hearts. To sign a book of remembrance, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Danbury News Times on May 23, 2020.