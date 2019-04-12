Lewis Paul Friend

Lewis Paul Friend of Danbury, CT died on March 28, 2019. He was 82 years old.

After growing up as an only child in Brooklyn, NY, Lewis graduated from City College with a degree in Applied Sciences and received an honorary discharge from the Army after a training injury. He began working in the Manhattan hotel business. Lewis worked for over 30 years at the popular Helmsley Park Lane Hotel where he rubbed shoulders with foreign dignitaries, entertainment celebrities.

Lewis loved travel and went on several overseas vacations to Egypt, Jerusalem, Rome, Greece, London and Paris (a favorite). He also loved to take his family to see Broadway shows. Lewis was known to bestow gifts to his wife, nieces, grand nieces and grand nephew. He would always arrive to any family gathering with a plethora of gifts in hand.

Lewis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Alicia Friend; nieces Maria Jose Vanegas Pessoa of Coral Gables, FL and Maria Amparo Vanegas Long (married to Raymond Long) of New Canaan, CT and a cousin: Gayle Silver of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by several grand nieces and a grandnephew: Magdalena Long (married to Brendan Wenzel) of Coxsackie, NY; Estefania Pessoa of Brooklyn, NY; Laura Pessoa of Coral Gables, FL and Esteban Pessoa of Coral Gables, FL.

Words of remembrance and sympathy may be sent to [email protected] The family asks that a donation be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Lewis' memory. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Published in News Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary