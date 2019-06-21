Lewis W. Robertson

Lewis W. Robertson of New Milford, CT, passed away after a brief illness Friday June 21, 2019 in New Milford at the age of 85.

He was born May 27, 1934 in Danbury, CT, son of the late Lewis and Violet (Sauer) Robertson. Lew served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955. Lew met the love of his life, Betty Richter, while driving his city bus. They fell in love and we're married for 61 years. They first lived in Danbury, starting their family together. They moved to New Milford where they have remained for the last 47 years and raised their four wonderful daughters.

Lew was a proud member of the American Legion Post 31 and VFW Post 1672 in New Milford. He enjoyed the comradery with his fellow veterans and friends. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, West Point football games, UCONN woman's basketball and loved going to watch them live with his friends. He also enjoyed watching TV with his dog and best pal Quigley.

If you shopped at Stop & Shop, you most likely spoke to him as he enjoyed going in to shop, chat and spend time with his favorite Pharmacist, Mike.

He was a wonderful husband, father, father in law, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. We will all miss him.

Besides his wife Betty Lew is survived by his daughters Lynn Noakes of Middlebury, CT, Sharon Isberg (James) of Oxford, CT, Elly Byrne (Pete) of New Milford, CT, Melissa Carle (Ed) of New Milford, CT ,brother Thomas Robertson of MO, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and his dog and best friend Quigley. He was predeceased by his son in law Bruce Noakes.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday June 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. A graveside service will be held at Wooster Cemetery in Danbury, CT at 11:00 a.m. on Monday June 24, 2019.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Published in News Times on June 22, 2019