Liam Declan Devine
Liam Declan Devine, age seventeen, died tragically in a car accident on Friday January 17, 2020.
Liam is survived by his loving parents, Elizabeth Weinshel of Danbury and Timothy Devine of Naugatuck; brother Eamon Devine of Whittier, CA and sister Angela Devine of Danbury, step-father David Weinshel of Danbury and Liam's loyal dog Caesar. Liam is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his Nana, Thirza Conway of St. Augustine, FL and Grandma, Ellen Devine of Little River, SC. He is also survived by his godparents, Patricia Neeves of St. Augustine, FL and Matthew Watkins of Danbury.
Liam was born on July 11, 2002 in Danbury, CT. Liam initially resided and attended school in Oxford, CT. He had been recognized as gifted and talented by the State of Connecticut by the age of 11. Most recently, Liam was an honor student in his senior year at Immaculate High School in Danbury, CT. Over the years at IHS, he participated in many clubs and volunteer work. Liam especially enjoyed graphic design and forensic classes. Liam received many merit awards for his academic performance to the delight of his family.
Liam was an avid sports fan, and passionately followed the New England Patriots, the New York Yankees and the Toronto Raptors. He loved to play basketball, both with friends and at home where he could be found practicing his dribbling and shooting, often playing with his mother or sister. At the time of his death, he had already been accepted into college, planning a career in sports journalism and analytics.
Liam was an incredibly bright, creative and funny young man. He enjoyed playing video games (particularly immersive sports games) with his friends or against "the bots", as Liam would call them. He possessed a wonderful talent for music (guitar, singing, harmonica, drums) and participated in Immaculate's guitar ensemble. He had an inspired and humorous writing style. Liam's unique sense of humor touched everyone he met. He was a best friend-big brother to Angela, willingly driving her to and from school and other activities whenever needed. Liam was a kind, generous and courteous human being with a heart of gold.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11a.m on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd., Danbury. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Liam's memory, to Immaculate High School, 73 Southern Blvd., Danbury, CT 06810
Published in News Times on Jan. 21, 2020