Lidia Andrade Lemos
Lidia Andrade Lemos, 91, a loving, kind, and generous mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, Godmother, cousin and friend to all who knew her, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Danbury Hospital.
She was born in Ribamondego, Portugal, a daughter of the late Antonio Augusto and Lucinda Lourenco Andrade.
Lidia was a strong willed, spirited and determined woman whose love for her family was always her first priority. She was employed by the Bard Parker Company, a manufacturer of surgical scalpels, and prior to her retirement, at Davis and Geck, a division of the American Cyanamid Corporation, a company that produces and distributes surgical sutures and other medical surgical supplies.
Sunday dinners when family gathered at alternating homes and during precious family celebrations were the best times of her life. Lidia was a very good cook of Portuguese cuisine and the absolute master of Portuguese rice pudding. She had a secret ingredient that made it even better than the best.
She was predeceased by her first born daughter Linda Lemos Coombs, her beloved husband Armando Lemos, her precious nephew Christopher Andrade, and brother-in-law Luciano Amaral.
Survivors include her daughter Diane Lemos Burke and her life partner, Manuel Antonio D. Carrelo, who also served as Lidia's loving caregiver in her final years. Additionally, she is survived by her grandson, Kevin R. Coombs, brothers Jack Andrade (Mary Anne), Joseph Andrade (Helena), a sister Arminda Amaral, Goddaughter Jennifer Andrade (Nicole), as well as several beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish In Danbury at 10 a.m. in the parking area of the Church officiated by Father Brito Martins. Due to space restrictions, only immediate family and relatives will be permitted. All attending must remain in their cars. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery where all attendees are asked to remain in their cars due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Contributions in Lidia's memory may be made to her favorite charity St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish.
Her family expresses their profound gratefulness for the care she received at the end of her life by the professional staff at Western Connecticut Home Care, her PCP Dr. Irene F. Moreira, and the physicians and nurses in the Emergency Department and ICU at Danbury Hospital.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 11, 2020.