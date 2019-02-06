|
Lilian Skeibrok Casey
Lilian Skeibrok Casey passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. Lilian was born in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, NY on August 14, 1934.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Eugene Joseph Casey, of Danbury, CT and four children -- John Francis Casey, husband of Deborah Casey, of New Fairfield, CT; Jane Casey Kandiew, wife of Andrew Kandiew of Wilton, CT; Eugene Joseph Casey, of Sherman, CT; Christopher James Casey, husband of Wendy Youngblood, of Brookfield, CT — and beloved grandchildren Alexandra Lee Kandiew, Katherine Pham Kandiew, Fiona Grace Casey, Liv Watkins Casey and Ruby Jackson Casey. Her parents, Bernt and Hagar Skeibrok, and daughter Ellen J. Casey predeceased her.
She will be dearly missed by her family who invite friends and family to honor her Friday, February 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT) with Pastor Justin of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. The burial will be private.
Published in News Times on Feb. 6, 2019