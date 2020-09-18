Lillian Driscoll

Lillian Oatis Driscoll

Lillian Oatis Driscoll passed away in her home in The Villages Florida, on Friday, September 11th at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her sister Betty, her daughter Karen, and her husband Joseph. She is survived by her son Donald Bowne; her daughters Linda Curry, Pamela Aswell, and Barbara O'Dell; her sisters Alberta Weinheimer, Dorthy White, Shirley Albers, and Carol Celentano; and many grand and great grandchildren. Lillian lived in Danbury Connecticut until 1969, when she and her husband moved their family to Tampa Florida where they lived until Joseph passed in January 2019. In August 2019, she moved to The Villages FL to be close to her sisters. Lillian will be buried at the National Cemetery in Bushnell next to her husband. Arrangements are under the artful care of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, Tampa, FL



