Lillian Jean Browne
Lillian Jean Browne "Jean," elegant, timeless, loved and admired by all, passed away peacefully at her home in Sherman, CT on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by family. Born August 4, 1926 in Hempstead, New York, she was the daughter of John and Laura Hancock and the devoted wife of Peter Carroll Browne, deceased March 4, 2007.
Jean was an avid gardener, environmentalist, and actively involved in the communities of Lawrence, New York and Saranac Lake, New York. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them all.
Jean is survived by two sons: Peter C. Browne, Jr. and his wife Megan of Moncks Corner, SC and Curtis N. Browne II and his wife Jodie of Sherman, CT; four daughters: Pamela B. Kruger of Arlington, VA; Hilary B. Fitzpatrick of Charlottesville, VA; Prudence B. Purcell and Charles Cundari of Sherman, CT; and Deirdre W. Browne of Centreville, VA; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her grandson, Sean Ryan Purcell, sons-in-law Richard H. Kruger and Michael J. Fitzpatrick.
A Celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Friends wishing to remember Jean may make a memorial contribution to Vitas Community Connection https://vitascommunityconnection.org/
or the Sherman Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 249, Sherman, CT 06784. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, Danbury is in care of arrangements.