Lillian J. Heering Obituary
Lillian J. Heering
Lillian J. Heering, 88, of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Carl H. Heering, Jr.
She took pride in her life as the mother of Gary (Kathi) Heering and Janet (Gerald) Tomanio. She found joy as the grandmother of Lindsay Babbitt and great-grandmother to Braxton, Mikinzie and Tenley.
A kind and loving person, she will be missed by her family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Wooster Cemetery (sec. 23), Danbury.
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 14, 2019
