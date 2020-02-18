The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Resources
More Obituaries for LiNda Bergquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LiNda Bergquist


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LiNda Bergquist Obituary
Linda S. Bergquist
Linda (Schramm) Bergquist, age 78, of Weston, CT, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 in Norwalk.
Born May 30, 1941, in Flushing, NY, she grew up in Redding, CT where she met her husband Donald Bergquist and graduated from Danbury H.S. After graduating, Linda was employed by the Westport Bank & Trust and the Lutheran Church of America before becoming a homemaker. Linda loved drawing, enjoyed creative writing, and sharing her poetry. Linda was a member of the United Methodist Church of Westport for over 40 years.
She was loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with family and dear friends. Linda was predeceased by her husband: Donald Bergquist and parents: John and Loraine Schramm. She is survived by her daughter: Christina (Geoff) Kibby; her sisters: Judith (J. Lee) Westrate, Christie (Sherwin) Day; and 3 grandchildren.
A service of remembrance will be held at the United Methodist Church, 49 Weston Road Westport, CT, Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Information and online condolences at Hullfuneralservice.com.
Those who wish to remember Linda in a special way may gift in her memory to the ASPCA at (800) 628-0028 or aspca.org or a donation to the Weston Volunteer EMS at P.O. Box 1163 Weston, CT 06883.
Published in News Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LiNda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hull Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -