Linda S. Bergquist
Linda (Schramm) Bergquist, age 78, of Weston, CT, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 in Norwalk.
Born May 30, 1941, in Flushing, NY, she grew up in Redding, CT where she met her husband Donald Bergquist and graduated from Danbury H.S. After graduating, Linda was employed by the Westport Bank & Trust and the Lutheran Church of America before becoming a homemaker. Linda loved drawing, enjoyed creative writing, and sharing her poetry. Linda was a member of the United Methodist Church of Westport for over 40 years.
She was loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with family and dear friends. Linda was predeceased by her husband: Donald Bergquist and parents: John and Loraine Schramm. She is survived by her daughter: Christina (Geoff) Kibby; her sisters: Judith (J. Lee) Westrate, Christie (Sherwin) Day; and 3 grandchildren.
A service of remembrance will be held at the United Methodist Church, 49 Weston Road Westport, CT, Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Information and online condolences at Hullfuneralservice.com.
Those who wish to remember Linda in a special way may gift in her memory to the ASPCA at (800) 628-0028 or aspca.org or a donation to the Weston Volunteer EMS at P.O. Box 1163 Weston, CT 06883.
Published in News Times on Feb. 23, 2020