Linda C. Giso
Linda C. Giso, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019. Linda was born on June 11, 1949 at Danbury Hospital, daughter of the late Mary and Ercole Petrella.
Linda was preceded in death by her brother Richard Petrella.
Linda grew up in Danbury, CT and graduated from Danbury High School Class of 1967. She went on to become a registered nurse and was an exceptional nurse always showing care, concern, and compassion for others.
Linda loved to shop, go to the beach, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Michael Giso. Her children: Dawn Schultz and her husband, David, of Canton, GA; Jon and his wife, Jennifer Val, of Broomfield, CO; and Julian Jr. and his wife, Cristina Val, of New Milford, CT. Her grandchildren: Christopher and his wife, Catherine; Kelsie and Nicolas Schultz, Taylor and Maya Val and Isabel Val. Her great-grandchildren: Brayden, Parker, and Micah Val. She also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Main St. at Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT 06810 with the Rev. David Franklin, Parochial Vicar, officiating.
Friends will be received from 4pm-8pm on Thursday., Nov. 7, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
For further information or to express your condolences on line, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 6, 2019