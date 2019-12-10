The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division St.
Danbury, CT
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Wooster Cemetery
Danbury, CT
View Map
Linda Casey Obituary
Linda J. Casey
Linda Jean (Hatzfeld) Casey, age 77 of Danbury died, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Regional Hospice in Danbury. She was the wife of Michael Casey.
She was born in Queens, NY, November 23, 1942, daughter of the late Norman and Laura Hatzfeld. She was very involved with the Danbury Senior Center and their many activities. She had a great love of all things photographic, including her business of photo restoration. She enjoyed her knitting and crocheting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother-in-law: Robert Casey and wife Kathy; sister-in-law: Jane (Casey) Stone, as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Wooster Cemetery, Danbury Friday at 11:30 a.m. Friends are asked to gather for the service directly at Section 2 of the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. To leave an online condolence, please visit Hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Dec. 11, 2019
