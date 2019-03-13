The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
26 Dodgingtown Road
Bethel, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Pace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marie Pace


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Marie Pace Obituary
Linda Marie Pace
Linda Marie Pace (nee Doran), 72, of Bethel, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom, and their children, Andrea and Tommy, as well as a brother, Richard Doran.
Born in Port Chester, NY on January 17, 1947 to the late Thomas and Immaculata (DiLeo) Doran, the tales of her childhood were well known and oft-repeated thanks to the sweet nostalgia that she imbued into stories of everyday adventures. Although Linda worked in numerous industries throughout the years, her nurturing personality always made her a favorite fixture of every workplace. Participating as an educator and volunteer for numerous schools, Linda loved learning, teaching, and working with children.
Linda lived in Bethel for the past 46 years, where she was an outgoing and active member of the community. In recent years, Linda focused more on her writing, expressing herself through poetry, short stories, and memoirs. Her vast network of family, friends, and acquaintances will miss her hospitality and ubiquitous fresh-baked cookies.
Friends will be received on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home; 9 Granville Avenue, Danbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church; 26 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the writing program at the Bethel Senior Center, the National Audubon Society, or a charity that embodies your relationship with Linda.
Published in News Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now