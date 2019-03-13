Linda Marie Pace

Linda Marie Pace (nee Doran), 72, of Bethel, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom, and their children, Andrea and Tommy, as well as a brother, Richard Doran.

Born in Port Chester, NY on January 17, 1947 to the late Thomas and Immaculata (DiLeo) Doran, the tales of her childhood were well known and oft-repeated thanks to the sweet nostalgia that she imbued into stories of everyday adventures. Although Linda worked in numerous industries throughout the years, her nurturing personality always made her a favorite fixture of every workplace. Participating as an educator and volunteer for numerous schools, Linda loved learning, teaching, and working with children.

Linda lived in Bethel for the past 46 years, where she was an outgoing and active member of the community. In recent years, Linda focused more on her writing, expressing herself through poetry, short stories, and memoirs. Her vast network of family, friends, and acquaintances will miss her hospitality and ubiquitous fresh-baked cookies.

Friends will be received on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home; 9 Granville Avenue, Danbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church; 26 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the writing program at the Bethel Senior Center, the National Audubon Society, or a charity that embodies your relationship with Linda.