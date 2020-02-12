The News-Times Obituaries
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Danbury, CT
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Danbury, CT
View Map
1948 - 2020
Linda Ray Obituary
Linda J. Ray
Linda (Drago) Ray, age 71, of Danbury, passed away due to cancer on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Regional Hospice and Palliative Care in Danbury. She was the wife of Frederick A. Ray.
Linda was born on November 14, 1948 in Danbury, CT, a daughter of the late Samuel and Nina (Macchiaverna) Drago. She was a Danbury High School graduate and received a B.A. and Masters of Education from Western Connecticut State University. Linda was proud to be a second and third grade teacher at both Morris Street and King Street Elementary Schools. She loved her students and was revered as one of their favorite teachers. Linda was a member of Saint Gregory the Great Church, Danbury, where she helped out at many church functions. She enjoyed preparing holiday dinners for family, friends and friends of friends. No one was ever without a place to be if Linda knew about it. The family would like to thank the many cherished friends who stood by their side and gave them comfort during the final days of Linda's life. Her family is very grateful for the loving care and compassion that was shared with them during her stay at the Regional Hospice.
In addition to her husband of 41 of years, Linda is survived by a son Adam Ray, his wife Erin, and grandson Cooper of Bethel, CT, a daughter, Alissa Gerena and her husband Orlando of Danbury, CT, and a sister Sadie Virtudes and her husband Richard of Danbury. She also leaves her mother-in-law Virginia Ray of Danbury, brother-in-law Peter Ray and his wife Kathie of Charlotte, NC and several other relatives including an aunt, uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews. Linda also leaves people who started out as friends and then became members of her family. All of these individuals added great enrichment and joy to her life.
The family will receive friends at St. Gregory the Great Church, Danbury, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Danbury.
In lieu of the flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Saint Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd., Danbury 06811/stgregdanbury.org or Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
To leave an online condolence, please visit Hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Feb. 13, 2020
